Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's legal team to hold press conference on NewJeans allegations
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 09:59
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin’s legal team will hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon regarding allegations that she tried to poach girl group NewJeans from HYBE. Min's attendance has not been decided yet.
“This press conference is intended to present Min’s side of the story amid ADOR’s damage claims against her, as well as the agency’s contract termination and compensation lawsuits involving some NewJeans members,” an attorney representing Min said on Tuesday.
The attorney added that Min’s attendance is still under discussion because the event had been moved up from Thursday to Wednesday due to venue scheduling. Wednesday’s press conference is to be held at a venue in Jongno District, central Seoul.
The so-called tampering allegations date back to April 2024, when HYBE launched an internal audit of Min and accused her of attempting to seize management control of ADOR. Min was dismissed as ADOR’s CEO four months later.
Tampering refers to the controversial practice where an external party attempts to persuade an artist to leave their current agency and join a new one, typically before their existing contract expires
In November 2024, the five members of NewJeans held an emergency press conference announcing the termination of their exclusive contracts with ADOR, citing a breakdown of trust with the agency. ADOR responded by filing a lawsuit seeking confirmation that the contracts remained valid. A court ruled in the agency’s favor at first instance in October last year.
Following the ruling, all NewJeans members expressed their intention to return to ADOR, but only members Haerin, Hyein and Hanni have so far coordinated their return with the agency.
Member Minji remains in discussions with ADOR, while Danielle was removed from the group as ADOR notified her of contract termination on Dec. 29 last year.
ADOR has since filed lawsuits seeking compensation for damages against Danielle, a member of her family and Min, claiming they bear significant responsibility for the dispute and the delay in NewJeans’ return. The total amount sought is 43.1 billion won ($30 million).
The Korea JoongAng Daily will cover the press conference live from 12:30 p.m.
