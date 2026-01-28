 Girl group IVE's Jang Won-young files cherry-themed trademark applications for brand collaboration
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 14:25
Singer Jang Won-young, left, and a promotional image for her ″Forever:Cherry″ concept, which was trademarked on Jan. 28 [NEWS1, SCREEN CAPTURE]

Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young has filed multiple trademark applications, which her agency clarified on Wednesday are for a “brand collaboration project.”
 
According to the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service, the trademarks — filed under Jang’s name — include the names “Forever:Cherry” in both Korean and English, a cherry-shaped logo and around 30 products ranging from cosmetics and essential oils to electric toothbrushes.
 

Jang's agency Starship Entertainment has denied fans' speculation that Jang is preparing to launch a personal business venture.
 
“The name strongly reflects the artist’s unique identity and image,” the agency said in a statement. “Therefore, the trademark was filed under Jang’s name to prevent potential misuse, such as commercial exploitation, by third parties after the [brand collaboration] project concludes.”
 
The agency did not state which brand Jang was working with.
 
An Instagram account was also made on Jan. 10, with numerous posts promoting the “Forever:Cherry” concept. The account has over 150,000 followers as of Wednesday.
 
Jang debuted as a member of project girl group IZ*ONE in 2018 after placing first on Mnet’s K-pop competition television program “Produce 48” (2018). After IZ*ONE’s contract ended, Jang became a member of girl group IVE, which debuted in 2021.
 
The sextet, comprising Gaeul, An Yu-jin, Rei, Jang, Liz and Leeseo, is best known for songs such as “Eleven” (2021), “Love Dive” (2022), “I Am” (2023) and “Attitude” (2025).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
