 Min Hee-jin's team denies plot to 'poach' NewJeans, stock manipulation involvement — as it happened
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Min Hee-jin's team denies plot to 'poach' NewJeans, stock manipulation involvement — as it happened

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 12:30 Updated: 28 Jan. 2026, 15:16
To view live coverage, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click "기사 원문"  
Min Hee-jin, former CEO of girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 11, 2025. [NEWS1]

Min Hee-jin, former CEO of girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 11, 2025. [NEWS1]


BY SHIN HA-NEE, JIN EUN-SOO, JIM BULLEY AND THOMAS MCCARTHY [[email protected]]
tags live Min Hee-jin NewJeans ADOR Hybe

More in K-pop

Boy band Cortis's 'GO!' featured in 'NBA 2K26 Beats Official Soundtrack Season 4'

Girl group IVE's Jang Won-young files cherry-themed trademark applications for brand collaboration

Boy band TWS to release Korean-language version of 'Nice to see you again'

Min Hee-jin's team denies plot to 'poach' NewJeans, stock manipulation involvement — as it happened

Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's legal team to hold press conference on NewJeans allegations

Related Stories

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's second press conference — as it happened

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin press conference — as it happened

Police decide not to file Min Hee-jin's complaint against HYBE to prosecution

Former ADOR CEO 'respects' decision by NewJeans members to return to label

Absence of NewJeans could cost HYBE $27 million
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)