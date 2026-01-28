Mo Su-jin, Acoustic Collabo vocalist, dies at 27
Mo Su-jin, vocalist of the band Acoustic Collabo, died on Sunday. She was 27.
Her agency, Panic Button, said her funeral procession was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Namyangju, Gyeonggi.
“We pray for the repose of the deceased,” the agency said in an earlier statement on Tuesday. “All funeral procedures were held quietly and privately with only family, relatives and acquaintances in attendance, in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family.”
Born in 1999, Mo previously trained as an idol trainee and joined Acoustic Collabo as its third-generation vocalist in 2020. She went on to release the group’s third full-length album.
Acoustic Collabo began as a one-man band led by Kim Seung-jae. After second-generation vocalists Ahn Da-eun and Kim Kyu-nyeon, Mo later joined the lineup.
The group entered a prolonged legal dispute with its former agency in 2022, and the Seoul Central District Court ruled in its favor in 2024.
After the dispute, Acoustic Collabo resumed activities in 2025, signing an exclusive contract with Panic Button. Mo also sought to restart her career as a solo artist, releasing the single “Your Universe” under her name in June 2025.
