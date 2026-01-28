Contemporary reimagining of Korean ceremonial dance honored with pretigious 'Bessie' award in New York
28 Jan. 2026
A solemn ritual dance rooted in Korea’s royal past has taken center stage in the heart of New York — and made history while doing so.
“Ilmu,” a contemporary reimagining of the centuries-old ceremonial dance from the Jongmyo Jeryeak, a traditional and Unesco-recognized Korean ancestral rite, has become the first Korean dance work to win a Bessie Award, also known as the New York Dance and Performance Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in U.S. performing arts.
Director Jung Ku-ho expressed his joy at a press conference held at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul on Wednesday, following the news of the milestone.
“I’m most proud that the Bessie’s first-ever award for Korean dance went to ‘Ilmu,’” Jung said. “Ilmu” is the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre’s flagship repertoire and also called “One Dance” in English.
At the 41st Bessie Awards ceremony held on Jan. 20 at Dixon Place in New York, “Ilmu” choreographers Jeong Hye-jin, Kim Sung-hoon and Kim Jae-duk received the Outstanding Choreographer/Creator award. At the press event, many participants agreed that Jung should have also taken home a trophy.
“Jung should have been recognized as a corecipient,” Jeong said. “His creative direction and refined visual sensibility allowed audiences to fully immerse themselves in the piece. That was key to the award.”
Established in 1984 and named after influential U.S. dance teacher Bessie Schonberg, the Bessie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in performance presented in New York. Past winners include German modern dance icon Pina Bausch and British choreographer Matthew Bourne, the first contemporary dancer to receive a knighthood.
“Ilmu” premiered in 2022 and has since held shows at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York, selling out every performance in 2023.
Jung noted that foreign audiences seemed to view “Ilmu” as “a subtle blend of Eastern stillness and Western movement.” The Bessie Awards selection committee described the work as “visually mesmerizing” and “a contemporary reinterpretation of ceremonial Korean traditional dance,” praising its “explosive, athletic [and] contemporary dance.”
“Unlike most productions, ‘Ilmu’ has no lead dancer,” Jung said, emphasizing the show’s communal characteristics. “From start to finish, it’s a group performance. And the dancers managed to make the ensemble itself feel like the protagonist. Without such well-executed choreography, this award wouldn’t have been possible.”
He went on to credit the show’s overseas run to corporate support.
“The New York performance of ‘Ilmu’ would never have happened without sponsorship from SK,” he said. “These kinds of international productions are impossible without corporate backing — it deserves recognition.”
A former fashion designer known for brands like KUHO, Lebeige and Derercuny, Jung has gained acclaim for bringing a contemporary eye to traditional Korean art forms. His past stage works include “Scent of Ink” (2013) and “The Banquet” (2015).
Jung said his encounter with Jongmyo Jeryeak during preparations for “The Banquet” sparked the idea for “Ilmu.”
“The moment I saw ‘Ilmu,’ I thought it was incredibly modern,” he recalled. “I didn’t think any traditional Korean dance had such a contemporary quality, and that’s when I decided I wanted to create a piece that could tour the world.”
To bring his vision to life, Jung teamed up with Jeong, an expert in traditional dance, and contemporary choreographers Kim Sung-hoon and Kim Jae-duk.
Jung added that the recent recognition would serve as momentum to evolve “Ilmu” further. “We won’t stop with this version — we’ll continue to develop ‘Ilmu’ into something even more modern,” he said.
The show may also see further international expansion. Ahn Ho-sang, president of the Sejong Center, said, “There was already overseas interest in ‘Ilmu,’ and we expect more invitations to come. We’ll work to extend the life of the piece and expand its reach.”
BY HA NAM-HYUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
