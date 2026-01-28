Musical actor Ok Joo-hyun faces backlash for allegedly monopolizing lead role
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 16:49 Updated: 28 Jan. 2026, 18:11
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer-turned-musical-actor Ok Joo-hyun is facing criticism for monopolizing performance appearances for the upcoming musical “Anna Karenina.” The show's organizer clarified that producers are behind any casting and schedule decisions.
Ok, who has faced the same allegations within the musical industry before, is set to star in 23 performances for the musical as the titular lead role — out of the show's entire 38 runs. Her alternating actors Kim So-hyang and Lee Ji-hye will only play the character seven and eight times, respectively.
Fans have voiced their anger online. Kim also uploaded a post on her Instagram account with an enigmatic message reading, “I have no words.”
Mast International, the organizer for this production of “Anna Karenina,” addressed the controversy carefully.
“We cannot comment further because the production team and original creators decide the casting and schedules,” said a representative of Mast International.
The musical rendition of the Russian classic “Anna Karenina” (1878) will open at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul on Feb. 20 and run through March 29. It returns to Korea for the first time in seven years.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)