A 'warning' to the world: Hyun Bin sheds good guy image to play complicated villain in 'Made in Korea'
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 11:39
- KIM JI-YE
Shedding one's old image is always a challenge for actors, especially for those with long careers — and Hyun Bin is no exception. In the first season of Disney+ series “Made in Korea,” he sheds his familiar upstanding image to play Baek Ki-tae, a ruthless man driven by ambition. The actor said he welcomed the chance to explore an unexpected side of himself, describing Baek not as a simple villain but as a character who could exist anywhere, calling him a “warning” to the world.
“I don’t think Ki-tae can be defined as a simple villain,” said Hyun Bin during an interview with reporters at a cafe in central Seoul on Tuesday. “What he does is clearly not right, both within the story and in the way he acts. Even so, I think there are aspects of him that people can still understand and relate to.”
Although the series is set in 1970s Korea, Hyun Bin noted its relevance today.
“Even though the series is set in 1970s Korea, when you look at it through a present-day lens, it’s hard to simply say that someone like Ki-tae wouldn’t exist,” he said. “This kind of person could exist not just in Korea, but anywhere in the world. In that sense, Baek Ki-tae can be seen as a character who serves as a warning.”
Directed by Woo Min-ho, who helmed films like “Harbin” (2024), “The Man Standing Next” (2020) and “Inside Men” (2015), the series completed its first season on Jan. 14 and is slated to return with a second season in the second half of this year.
The story is set in 1970s Korea, a decade defined by political repression and rapid economic transformation in the nation and follows Hyun Bin’s Ki-tae, an agent at the Korea Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) — one of the most powerful government bodies at the time — and prosecutor Jang Geon-young, played by Jung Woo-sung. The two constantly collide, pursuing opposing ambitions and doing whatever it takes to bring each other down.
The show also features a seasoned cast alongside Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung, including Jung Sung-il, Woo Do-hwan, Seo Eun-soo, Won Ji-an and Cho Yeo-jeong.
Hyun Bin said he focused closely on every detail of Ki-tae’s appearance, from his hairstyle and tailored suits to his physique and restrained movements, even down to how he smokes a cigarette. He also gained around 13 to 14 kilograms (28 to 30 pounds) compared to his previous film, “Harbin," to project a more intimidating presence.
“Personally, when I first approach a character, I think it’s important how the character looks on camera even when they’re not speaking,” he said. “The KCIA that Ki-tae belongs to was the most powerful and intimidating institution of that era. I wanted that sense of intimidation to come through the moment people saw Ki-tae, so I decided to bulk up for the role.”
He added, “I wanted Ki-tae’s strict, meticulous nature and his determination to never show weakness to be reflected in his appearance. So, from his sharply parted pomade hairstyle to his perfectly fitted suits, I tried to make him look completely controlled and flawless.”
The series marks Hyun Bin’s second collaboration with Woo Min-ho, following “Harbin.” Director Woo recently referred to the actor as his “persona” in an interview, a label Hyun Bin said he deeply appreciates. The actor also thanked Woo for discovering sides of him that he might not have found on his own.
“More than anything, I’m thankful to the director for always pulling something new out of me,” he said. “Actors may have many sides, but without a director to bring them out and put them on screen, they don’t really matter. At times, he brings out the sides I want to show, and at other times, he uncovers sides I wasn’t even aware of.”
Backed by a star-studded cast and a high-profile director, “Made in Korea” drew strong global attention, becoming the most-watched Korean original title on Disney+ released in 2025 across the Asia-Pacific region during its first 28 days, according to Disney+ on Tuesday.
Following this, production for the second season is currently underway. While remaining tight-lipped about details, Hyun Bin hinted at what lies ahead.
“In season two, the story becomes much broader and deeper in terms of situations, emotions and many other aspects,” he said. “When I received the script for season two, I told the director that I found it more interesting than season one. There are stories coming that viewers will really get pulled into.”
He added that the next season will include more scenes with Woo Do-hwan, who plays his younger brother, Baek Ki-hyun — welcome news for Woo’s fans, as he had limited screen time in the first season.
The first season of “Made in Korea” is now streaming on Disney+.
