 'Can This Love Be Translated?' tops Netflix weekly chart
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 12:04
Still from Netflix romance series ″Can This Love Be Translated?″ [NETFLIX]

The romantic comedy "Can This Love Be Translated?" topped Netflix's weekly non-English series chart, the streaming giant said Wednesday.
 
The 12-part series garnered 9 million views for the week ending Jan. 25, climbing from last week's No. 2 spot and outperforming the runner-up, the fifth season of Korean dating reality show "Single's Inferno" (2021-), which recorded 4.5 million views.
 

Related Article

Starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, the series centers on the budding romance between Cha Mu-hee (Go), an actress who catapults to global fame overnight, and Ju Ho-jin (Kim), a multilingual translator fluent in six languages, including Italian, English and Japanese, yet struggling to comprehend the language of emotions.
 
It is written by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, who use Hong Sisters as their collective pen name and have numerous hit series, including "Master's Sun" (2013), "Hotel del Luna" (2019) and "Alchemy of Souls" (2022-23).
 
Two additional Korean series made the top 10 list, with SBS TV's romantic drama "No Tail to Tell" at No. 5 and tvN's office drama "Undercover Miss Hong" at No. 6, with 2 million and 1.9 million views, respectively.

