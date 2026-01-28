 South Korea, Japan to hold defense ministerial talks in Yokusuka this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

South Korea, Japan to hold defense ministerial talks in Yokusuka this week

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 14:00
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, shake hands during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus held in Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 1, 2025. [MINISTRY OF DEFENSE]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, shake hands during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus held in Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 1, 2025. [MINISTRY OF DEFENSE]

 
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, will meet in the Japanese port city of Yokosuka this week to discuss regional security issues along with ways to deepen their defense cooperation, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
 
Ahn will leave for Japan on Thursday to attend the defense ministerial talks set for the following day at the Japanese port city where the U.S. 7th Fleet is based, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

During his three-day trip, Ahn will also visit the U.S. 7th Fleet and the Japanese National Defense Academy.
 
The trip comes after President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met in her hometown of Nara earlier this month and discussed ways to deepen their bilateral ties.
 
Ahn and Koizumi last held bilateral talks in early November on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, where they reaffirmed the importance of their trilateral security cooperation with the United States in the face of advancing North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
 
Ahn's visit marks the first by Seoul's defense chief to Japan in about one and a half years since former Defense Minister Shin Won-sik visited Tokyo for ministerial talks in July 2024.

Yonhap
tags korea japan defense ministry

More in Defense

South Korea, Japan to hold defense ministerial talks in Yokusuka this week

Cabinet approves Korea's military intel-sharing pact with Canada

Colby lauds Seoul's greater defense responsibility drive, urges collective stance against China

Army deploys new command information system after upgrade

New U.S. defense strategy means South will have to practice more 'self-reliance' in deterring North

Related Stories

Ministry rejects Japan's protests against defense white paper

Defense minister urges stronger joint military drills with U.S. to counter North Korea

Defense ministry to dismantle counterintelligence command involved in martial law bid

Korea protests Japanese white paper laying claim to Dokdo

Japan's latest Dokdo claim rekindles Korean ire
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)