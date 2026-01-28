UNC officials blast proposed DMZ access bills as 'completely at odds' with Armistice Agreement
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 20:37 Updated: 28 Jan. 2026, 20:47
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
The United Nations Command (UNC) issued a rare and direct warning on Wednesday that a proposed law granting civilian access to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) for peaceful purposes would violate the 1953 Korean War Armistice Agreement.
In a closed-door briefing with reporters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, multiple UNC officials speaking on condition of anonymity said the bills — pushed by lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) — is “completely at odds” with the armistice.
“If the legislation passes, a rational, logical, legal interpretation is that the ROK government has removed itself from the armistice and is no longer bound by it,” said one UNC official, using the acronym for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea, though South Korea was not a formal signatory to the agreement.
It marks the first time the UNC has directly described a South Korean legislative initiative as a potential “violation” or “conflict” with the armistice.
At the heart of the dispute is whether control over civilian access to the DMZ falls under military jurisdiction or national sovereignty.
The UNC argues that the armistice gives its commander sole authority over both military and civilian movement within the zone, while the South Korean government maintains that nonmilitary access, particularly for symbolic or peaceful activities, should be treated as a matter of territorial sovereignty.
An act on the peaceful use of the DMZ, or simply "DMZ law," proposed separately by Reps. Lee Jae-gang and Han Jeoung-ae from the DP last year, would grant the government authority to approve civilian access to designated areas for purposes such as ecological visits, religious ceremonies and inter-Korean exchanges. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has championed the bill as a necessary expression of South Korea’s sovereign rights.
"So for 70 plus years, the ROK government has recognized the UNC commander's responsibilities in the DMZ as outlined in the Armistice Agreement," one official said, warning that the new law would undermine that understanding by removing the UNC’s authority while still holding it responsible for incidents that may arise.
Another official emphasized that while the UNC recognizes South Korea’s sovereignty over the southern half of the DMZ, jurisdiction is a separate legal matter.
"Nobody disputes that the southern half of the DMZ is the sovereign territory of the Republic of Korea," the official said.
"UNC is a military organization, not a state. It cannot take sovereignty. It cannot possess sovereignty," the official said, adding that the head of the Ministry of Government Legislation shared such a view.
The standoff reflects not only legal differences but also a deepening trust gap between the two sides.
South Korean officials have voiced frustration that the UNC obstructs Seoul’s peace-building initiatives.
One widely cited example was the UNC’s decision to block the delivery of influenza medicine to North Korea in 2019, citing sanctions. More recently, the UNC denied or delayed access requests by Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik and former National Security Office First Deputy Director Kim Hyun-jong to visit the DMZ.
UNC officials countered that over the last few months, former President Moon Jae-in has entered the DMZ on two separate occasions, and Kim's access request coincided with a safety incident.
“During that week [in November], every day that the team is out there, there is unexploded ordinance that is found — mines, grenades, artillery rounds,” an official said. “At the time of the request, we had an explosion inside the DMZ with an injured soldier,” adding that Kim was later escorted to a different site two weeks later.
The UNC also noted it was not consulted in advance about the DMZ bill before media reports surfaced.
The proposed DMZ legislation has also sparked division within the South Korean government.
While the Unification Ministry supports the bill, arguing a comprehensive legal framework is needed for civilian use of the DMZ, both the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have raised red flags.
The Defense Ministry warned that bypassing prior consultations with the UNC could cause “unnecessary confusion in managing the armistice system” and harm international trust and security cooperation with U.S. forces and other UNC member states in a written opinion to the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
