 South Korea confirms talks with U.S., Japan over North Korea missile launch
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

South Korea confirms talks with U.S., Japan over North Korea missile launch

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 16:04
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Jan. 27. [AP/YONHAP]

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Jan. 27. [AP/YONHAP]

 
South Korea, the United States and Japan discussed North Korea's latest missile launch and coordination efforts in three-way phone talks the previous day, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
 
Baek Yong-jin, director-general for the Korean Peninsula policy, spoke by phone with Dan Cintron, acting U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state, and Otsuka Kengo, deputy director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asia and Oceania bureau, the ministry said.
 

Related Article

 
On Tuesday, South Korea's military said the North fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, in yet another military muscle-flexing by Pyongyang ahead of its upcoming key party congress.
 
North Korean state media said Wednesday it had test-fired an upgraded large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system, with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance.
 
Seoul confirmed the phone talks with Washington and Tokyo only after they were first made public in Japan earlier Wednesday, a move seen as rare, given that such trilateral consultations on North Korea's provocations had mostly been released to the media promptly.
 
"South Korea, the United States and Japan operate channels to swiftly share relevant information and assessments when North Korea launches ballistic missiles, and there was communication among the three sides regarding the latest launch," the ministry said.
 
The ministry said it did not disclose details of the phone discussion, as the government's position on the latest missile launch had already been made clear through the National Security Office and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
 
"North Korea's ballistic missile launches violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and there has been no change in our position that we respond firmly in coordination with the international community," the ministry added.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Missile United States South Korea

More in North Korea

South Korea confirms talks with U.S., Japan over North Korea missile launch

Minister says probe into drone incursion focuses on acts by 'remnants' of Yoon gov't

South Korean company named to U.S. sanctions list for first time in 18 years, reasons not disclosed

North Korea test-fires large-caliber multiple rocket launcher with Kim in attendance

Rare congress of North Korea's ruling party to offer glimpse of regime's road map for next five years

Related Stories

South Korea asserts 'no hostile intentions' toward North

North Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea

North warns of 'self-defense' measures against planned South-U.S. military exercise

U.S. official says no evidence North Korea has mastered hypersonics, notes progress in its ICBM reentry tech

U.S. bombing of Iran might convince North Korea it was right to build nukes

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)