Korea calls China's move to relocate Yellow Sea structures 'meaningful step' in reducing tensions
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 11:56 Updated: 28 Jan. 2026, 11:57
After China revealed it will relocate parts of the facilities it built in the Yellow Sea, the Blue House described the move on Wednesday as a "meaningful step" toward reducing tensions in the disputed waters where the structures' unilateral placement had long been a source of concern for Seoul.
"Our government has always maintained a consistent position in opposing the installation of any such structures within the Provisional Measures Zone [PMZ]," the Blue House said.
The PMZ is a maritime area in the center of the Yellow Sea where the exclusive economic zones of China and Korea overlap. China installed multiple steel structures inside the PMZ without prior consultation with Seoul, beginning at least as early as 2018 with one platform and additional structures in later years.
“We will continue efforts to protect our maritime rights and interests in the Yellow Sea,” the Blue House said. “At the same time, we aim to turn the Yellow Sea into a ‘peaceful and jointly prosperous sea.’”
President Lee Jae Myung mentioned the issue during a luncheon with reporters on Jan. 7 in Shanghai.
“There are reportedly two aquaculture facilities, and a structure that manages the two as well,” Lee said. “China has said it will withdraw the management facility, so it seems it will be relocated.”
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
