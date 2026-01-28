Lee pledges market transparency in meeting with heads of foreign firms
President Lee Jae Myung stressed plans to increase market transparency and alleviate geopolitical risks so that South Korea can become a top investment destination in a meeting with executives of foreign companies investing in the country on Wednesday.
"We will create objective conditions to make South Korea the world's top investment destination," Lee said at the roundtable with representatives of 31 firms and seven chambers of commerce in Korea at the Blue House in central Seoul. "We're confident that we can share the future together."
The roundtable provided an opportunity for the president to listen to the views of the companies and, in return, request investments that can create more opportunities for young people and local communities.
The meeting comes as U.S. lawmakers and officials have indicated dissatisfaction with a Korean investigation into a massive data leak by e-commerce giant Coupang. Seoul has been criticized over how it's been handling the U.S.-listed Coupang's data breach, calling it a discriminatory approach and a political witch hunt.
The Blue House roundtable was attended by the heads of seven foreign chambers of commerce, including the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham), British Chamber of Commerce in Korea, China Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, French Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Seoul Japan Club.
Other attendees included both executives of key foreign firms invested in high-tech industries, supply chains and services including Merck, Renault Korea, Microsoft Korea, Amazon Web Services Korea and Corning Korea.
Lee noted that foreign direct investment pledges in South Korea 2025 reached a record high of around $36 billion.
However, he said that the South Korean market "remains undervalued" and addressed some concerns, such as geopolitical uncertainties.
He pledged to "avoid unnecessary military confrontation or tensions with North Korea," stressing that he intends to maintain stability in the region to ease concerns over geopolitical risks.
Lee further pledged efforts to enable an open market and ensure fairness and transparency in the stock market.
"Geopolitical risks on the Korean Peninsula have improved noticeably, and we will continue to implement legislative and administrative measures regarding market transparency and corporate governance," Lee said.
He also stressed Korea will work towards eliminating unnecessary regulations, reforming corporate governance and enhancing transparency in the capital markets.
Lee underscored that South Korea is undergoing a major transition toward high-tech industries, with AI and renewable energy at the core of this shift.
"It seems that employees around the world are increasingly preferring South Korea due to various factors, including cultural, geographic and public safety concerns," Lee said. "The increasing presence of global companies benefits us and brings happiness to their employees."
The remarks came after an attendee noted that Korea's electricity prices are relatively uncompetitive with those of other regions. Lee said that there is a supply issue and that the "only way to lower unit prices is to supply renewable energy in large quantities," promising growth as a key industry for the future.
He also promised to listen to suggestions from foreign companies and national chambers of commerce in Korea and actively incorporate them into policy.
"While some challenges remain, I'm confident that the United States and Korea will reach a win-win outcome," James Kim, chairman and CEO of Amcham, said. "I believe that with targeted labor, legal and tax reforms, Korea can become a true game changer for youth employment and regional development."
The scheduled roundtable comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump, in a surprise move, announced a plan on social media to increase "reciprocal" tariffs and auto duties on Korea to 25 percent from 15 percent, taking issue with a delay in Seoul's legislative process meant to support the implementation of the bilateral trade deal reached last year.
The move led to rampant speculation on whether Trump's tariff hike warning was in response to the Coupang probe or some other dissatisfaction with Seoul.
Kim underscored that Seoul plans to "explain in detail" the Korean parliament's efforts to pass the pending special investment bill related to the bilateral trade deal involving a $350 billion investment pledge by Korea to the United States.
He acknowledged that the parliamentary process has been discussed between the two countries' trade officials but noted that "the United States may have felt frustrated" nonetheless. Both Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo are set to hold talks with their U.S. counterparts soon.
