Minister says probe into drone incursion focuses on acts by 'remnants' of Yoon gov't

Interim results from an investigation into a drone infiltration alleged by North Korea will be released soon, the unification minister said Wednesday, suggesting the probe focuses on possible involvement by "remnants" of the former Yoon Suk Yeol government.Unification Minister Chung Dong-young made the remarks at a parliamentary committee meeting as a joint military-police investigation is underway into the alleged drone infiltration into North Korea.Earlier this month, the North's military protested that drones were sent from South Korea across the border into the country in September and on Jan. 4, prompting Seoul to launch an investigation, including into the possibility of civilian involvement."As far as I know, the investigation is zeroing in on [the possibility] that it was carried by remnants of the insurrection forces," Chung said, referring to the government of Yoon, who is standing trial on insurrection charges over his declaration of martial law last year.The investigation team has recently found that two men who manufactured and flew drones to North Korea worked at the presidential office under Yoon in 2022 on temporary contracts.Yonhap