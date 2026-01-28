 PPP leader resumes official activities after hunger strike
PPP leader resumes official activities after hunger strike

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 19:20
Jang Dong-hyeok, the leader of the conservative People Power Party, left, visits an agricultural retail outlet in Seoul on Jan. 28 to check the prices of agricultural products. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok visited an agricultural retail outlet on Wednesday in his first public appearance after ending a weeklong hunger strike.
 
Jang fasted for eight days, demanding the ruling Democratic Party (DP) accept a special probe bill on allegations involving the Unification Church and bribery suspicions over the DP's nominations. He was hospitalized last Thursday and discharged on Tuesday.
 

He checked prices of key agricultural products and later held a meeting at the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation to discuss measures for price stabilization.
 
Jang is expected to attend the party's supreme council meeting on Thursday, during which the party could finalize the expulsion of former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, a source of internal strife within the party.
 
Han's family is accused of uploading derogatory posts about former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, onto a bulletin board on the PPP's website.

