 136 scam suspects nabbed by joint Korea-Cambodia police team since November
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 13:17
Suspects involved in Cambodian scam networks who were forcibly repratiated to Korea arrive at Dongnae Police Station in Busan on Jan. 23, 2026. [YONHAP]

A total of 136 scam suspects have been apprehended by a joint team of Korean and Cambodian investigators in the Southeast Asian nation since its launch in November last year, police said Wednesday.
 
The joint team, dedicated to handling crimes involving Koreans in Cambodia, also rescued four victims who had been abducted and held in criminal complexes in the country, according to the National Police Agency.
 

The team of seven Korean police officers and 19 Cambodian officers was established following public outcry over the torture death of a Korean college student who allegedly fell victim to a job scam in the country in August.
 
The team has carried out eight operations since its launch to apprehend Korean scam suspects in coordination with the National Intelligence Service and diplomatic authorities.
 
Last Friday, a group of 73 Koreans detained in Cambodia over alleged involvement in online scams was returned home to face investigation. Most of the suspects in the group were apprehended by the joint police team.

Yonhap
tags korea cambodia scam

