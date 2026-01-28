Cha Eun-woo's Defense Media Agency videos removed following tax evasion allegations
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 11:01
Videos featuring singer-actor Cha Eun-woo have been taken down from the Korean Defense Media Agency's YouTube channel following allegations that he evaded tens of billions of won in taxes.
The KFN Plus YouTube channel, run by the Defense Media Agency, made several episodes from its popular military storytelling series in which Cha recently appeared “private” on Wednesday.
Cha, who enlisted in the Army in July last year, began appearing as the new narrator for “The Story of That Day in the Military” (translated) since December last year. He has been featured in four episodes so far.
The series, which previously starred actor Song Kang and NCT member Taeyong during their respective military service periods, recounts notable historical events involving Korean troops.
In his segments, Cha told the story of U.S. Air Force Colonel Dean Hess and Chaplain Russell Blaisdell, who evacuated more than 1,000 Korean War orphans to Jeju Island.
However, following the tax evasion allegations, the videos now show a “This video is unavailable” message on the YouTube channel’s page.
The advertising industry has also responded to the controversy surrounding Cha. Companies such as Shinhan Bank, skincare brand Abib and fashion label Marithe Francois Girbaud have removed Cha’s promotional videos and images from YouTube and social media.
Reports recently emerged that the National Tax Service had issued Cha a tax bill exceeding 20 billion won ($14 million) in additional income tax.
Authorities reportedly believe Cha attempted to reduce his tax burden by contracting with a company established by his mother, applying a corporate tax rate that was more than 20 percentage points less than the maximum personal income tax rate of 45 percent. The company in question has been assessed as a shell company with no actual service activity.
“The main issue is whether the corporation established by Cha’s mother qualifies for actual taxation,” Cha’s agency Fantagio said in a statement. “No final ruling or decision has been made.”
“This incident has led me to reflect deeply on whether I have approached my tax obligations with the seriousness expected of a citizen of Korea,” Cha wrote on Instagram in an apology on Monday. “I will humbly accept the final decision of the authorities and take full responsibility accordingly.”
He also denied claims that his enlistment was intended to avoid controversy.
“It was not a deliberate move to escape the current issue,” he said. “Postponing my enlistment was no longer possible, and I joined the military before the tax investigation had concluded.”
