 Top national sports body taking race-fixing allegations in skiing 'very seriously'
Top national sports body taking race-fixing allegations in skiing 'very seriously'

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 13:31
Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, delivers opening remarks during a ceremony marking the start of national team training for 2026 at the Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong on Jan. 7. [YONHAP]

Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, delivers opening remarks during a ceremony marking the start of national team training for 2026 at the Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong on Jan. 7. [YONHAP]

 
The top national sports body said Wednesday it is taking a recent series of race-fixing allegations in skiing "very seriously" and it is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
 
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) also vowed stern disciplinary measures if any illegal or unfair acts are confirmed.
 

The KSOC issued a statement in response to allegations first reported by a local newspaper earlier this month. The report first alleged that a ski cross coach ordered an athlete to intentionally interfere with other skiers so that the athletes training at the coach's private academy could finish high. Another report said a former head coach of the national para snowboardcross team pushed to have his daughter selected to the national squad for the 2025-2026 season.
 
Police have opened an investigation into the former case, with the coach and a referee at the competition facing charges of obstruction of justice, among others.
 
"We view the recent controversy in skiing very seriously," the statement read. "We have consistently stressed that fair play is not simply a matter of choice but is fundamental in sport. We will not accept any behavior that hurts integrity and the spirit of fair play. We will do our best to help restore trust in the national team selection process and overall operations."
 

Yonhap
