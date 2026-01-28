 Cold as ice
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
Sea ice covers tidal flats at Yedanpo Pier in Yeongjongdo, Jung District, Incheon, on Jan. 28, as a cold wave advisory was issued across Seoul and much of central Korea. Parts of the Han River also froze along riverbanks, including the Gwangnaru Hangang Park area in eastern Seoul. The Korea Meteorological Administration said the cold snap would continue on Jan. 29, with morning temperatures around minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) in affected regions. [WOO SANG-JO]
