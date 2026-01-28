 National Olympic body signs cooperative deal with Saudi Arabia regarding 2029 Asian Winter Games
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

National Olympic body signs cooperative deal with Saudi Arabia regarding 2029 Asian Winter Games

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 19:56
Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Ryu Seung-min, left, speaks with Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee Secretary General Abdulaziz Baeshen in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Jan. 26 in this photo provided by the KSOC on Jan. 28. [KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE]

Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Ryu Seung-min, left, speaks with Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee Secretary General Abdulaziz Baeshen in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Jan. 26 in this photo provided by the KSOC on Jan. 28. [KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE]

 
The national Olympic committee announced on Wednesday that it has signed a cooperative pact with its Saudi Arabian counterpart, with Korea potentially replacing the Middle Eastern country as the host of the 2029 Asian Winter Games.
 
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said it reached a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
Representatives from the two Olympic bodies agreed to expand their personnel exchange programs for athletes and coaches, exchange of information on the latest trends in international sports and cooperation in sports science and antidoping efforts.
 
“This MOU will allow us to strengthen our cooperation with a partner in the Middle East that has been active in international sports lately,” KSOC President Ryu Seung-min said. “We will pursue sports exchange programs that lead to mutual development.”
 
The KSOC's announcement of the deal comes only days after the OCA said it had postponed the 2029 Asian Winter Games set to take place in Neom, a planned city being built in Saudi Arabia. Though no specific reasons were provided, Saudi Arabia has reportedly been dealing with construction delays.
 
Korea and China, both former hosts of the Asian Winter Games, have emerged as potential replacements, with the OCA having asked the KSOC in August 2025 about its interest in stepping in for the Middle Eastern state.

Yonhap
tags korea Saudi Arabia asian Winter Games

More in Olympic Sports

National Olympic body signs cooperative deal with Saudi Arabia regarding 2029 Asian Winter Games

Breakout star speed skater Rim Jong-un eyes Olympic gold medal

Jung Hye-sun snags Korea's only luge spot at the Winter Olympics

Top national sports body taking race-fixing allegations in skiing 'very seriously'

Speed skater Kim Min-sun determined to stand on Olympics podium, despite recent setbacks

Related Stories

Asian Winter Games returns after eight year hiatus in February

Top continental sports body gauging Korean interest in 2029 Asian Winter Games

Korea grabs three more golds, stays second on Asian Winter Games medals table

Future looks bright for Team Korea after young athletes shine at Asian Winter Games

Korean athletes arrive in Harbin for Asian Winter Games
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)