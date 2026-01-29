Childbirths grow at fastest pace in 18 years on increased marriages

Online retail sales jump nearly 12% in 2025 on improved consumer sentiment

Speculation grows in Seoul that Trump tariff threat motivated by Coupang probe, digital regulations

U.S. Fed leaves key rate unchanged after 3 consecutive cuts

'No trade deal' between Seoul, Washington until Korean parliament approves agreement, Bessent warns

Related Stories

Trump gov't would start replacing reciprocal tariffs immediately if Supreme Court rules against them: USTR

Which of Trump's tariffs could the U.S. Supreme Court strike down?

Trump says a deal related to trade was signed with China on Wednesday

Finance, trade ministers to head to Washington to press for tariff deal

No allies safe in Trump's global tariff war, including Korea