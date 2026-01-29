Mirae Asset becomes first Korean firm to issue 100 billion won in digital bonds
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 16:21
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Mirae Asset Securities said Thursday it has issued 100 billion won ($70.13 million) in digital bonds, becoming the first financial institution in Korea to do so.
The bonds were issued simultaneously in two currencies — 325 million Hong Kong dollars ($41.7 million) and $30 million — via private placement. HSBC was the lead manager, with Mirae Asset’s Hong Kong subsidiary as co-manager.
The bonds were processed using HSBC’s Orion platform, which is linked to Hong Kong’s Central Moneymarkets Unit, the official bond settlement system. Orion uses the same blockchain infrastructure as Hong Kong’s digital green bonds.
Digital bonds use blockchain and distributed ledger technology to automate issuance, interest payments and redemption, boosting efficiency and transparency. The multicurrency issuance also helped reduce foreign exchange costs and settlement delays.
Mirae Asset said the issuance is part of a broader strategy to expand in digital finance, including tokenized real-world assets and AI-driven financial services.
