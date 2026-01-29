4 car importers to recall over 55,000 vehicles for safety defects

Volvo Car Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea and two other car importers will voluntarily recall more than 55,000 imported vehicles sold in Korea due to manufacturing defects, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday.The four companies, including GS Global and Ford Sales & Service Korea, will recall a combined 55,178 units across 11 models, according to the ministry.Among them, 50,434 vehicles from seven Volvo models, including the XC60, are being recalled due to a defect in the automatic emergency braking sensor. GS Global is recalling 1,692 units of the BYD T4K electric truck after a software error was found in the vehicle control unit.Jaguar Land Rover Korea is recalling 1,416 units of the Range Rover Evoque due to faulty front passenger airbags, and Ford Sales & Service Korea is recalling 1,489 units of the Mustang due to a manufacturing flaw causing exterior lights to malfunction.Yonhap