More in Industry

Samsung Electronics reports record operating profit due to memory demand

Cha Eun-woo's downfall is yet another warning for brands built around celebrity ambassadors

Tariffs vs. $42B defense deal: How Hyundai got caught between U.S. and Canada

Shin Ramyun slurped up in comedy sketch on U.S. late-night talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Lee pledges market transparency in meeting with heads of foreign firms