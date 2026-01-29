Hyundai Motor operating profit slips 20 percent in 2025 in wake of U.S. tariffs
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 15:14
SARAH CHEA
Hyundai Motor's operating profit slipped almost 20 percent to 11.5 trillion won ($8.1 billion) in 2025, hit hard by U.S. tariffs, though its yearly revenue posted a new high.
Tariff costs absorbed by the automaker shaved 4.1 trillion won off Hyundai’s profits last year, after 25 percent duties were imposed in April, subsequently lowered to 15 percent in November. Tariff payments cut 7.2 trillion won from the profits of Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia.
Hyundai said revenue recorded 186.3 trillion won, up 6.3 percent from 2024, thanks to strong sales of high-margin cars, including SUVs and Genesis models.
