Hyundai to recall about 569,000 SUVs in U.S. over faulty deployment of airbags

Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,576 Palisade SUVs in the United States over improper deployment of side curtain airbags, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.According to the NHTSA, the side curtain airbags for third-row occupants in these SUVs may deploy improperly in a crash, though a remedy is currently under development.The NHTSA said that the airbags involved in the recalls were supplied to Hyundai by Sweden's Autoliv, the world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts.Separately, Hyundai will also recall an additional 41,651 vehicles in the United States over an instrument panel display failure, which will be fixed through a software update, the regulator said.Reuters