 Korea sets annual seafood export target at $4.2 billion for 2030
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 16:37
Mackerel products are being sold at a supermarket in Seoul on Jan. 15. [YONHAP]

Korea aims to annually export $4.2 billion worth of seafood products by 2030, the oceans ministry said Thursday, amid the rising global popularity of Korean cuisine.
 
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced the export target as part of the basic plan for the development of the fisheries industry.
 

To promote exports, the ministry said it will actively target emerging markets, including Latin America and the Middle East, in connection with the growing popularity of Korean foods in such regions.
 
For gim, or dried seaweed, a key export item for Korea, the ministry plans to introduce a quality grading system and establish an international trading platform.
 
Korea's exports of seafood products hit an all-time high of $3.33 billion last year, driven partly by rising overseas demand for dried seaweed goods. The 2025 figure marked a 9.7 percent increase from $3.03 billion in 2024.
 
Domestically, Korea aims to annually produce 4 million tons of seafood by 2030, the ministry said.

Yonhap
Korea sets annual seafood export target at $4.2 billion for 2030

