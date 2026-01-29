Police conduct raid at Coupang amid investigation former DP floor leader
Police raided Coupang offices Thursday morning as part of an investigation into allegations that former Democratic Party (DP) floor leader Kim Byung-kee sought unfavorable treatment for his former aide employed at the e-commerce company.
Authorities from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency began searches at 9:40 a.m. at two locations, including Coupang’s headquarters in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
Kim faces an obstruction of business allegation tied to a meeting on Sept. 5 last year with then-Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun. Kim allegedly received an expensive meal during the meeting and later tried to push Coupang to take unfavorable action against a former aide who had joined the company. The motive behind Kim’s call remains unclear.
Police questioned Park on Jan. 8 about what he discussed with Kim during the meal.
Kim, meanwhile, resigned from the DP floor leader position on Dec. 30, 2025, after facing allegations related to Coupang and other controversies.
