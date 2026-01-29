4 car importers to recall over 55,000 vehicles for safety defects

Stray Kids' Felix to continue as Gong Cha ambassador, partnership extended through 2026

Police conduct raid at Coupang amid investigation former DP floor leader

Japanese autos try to reclaim import prominence through hybrids after losing ground to Tesla

Related Stories

DP floor leader resigns as police investigate criminal complaints involving him and his family

Police accused of sitting on ex-DP floor leader's alleged wrongdoing for months

Police place travel ban on DP lawmaker after illicit payment allegations

Police conduct third day of raids at Coupang as records and data collection continue

Police under fire as key figure in Kang Sun-woo corruption case departs for U.S.