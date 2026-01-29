Samsung Electronics reports record operating profit due to memory demand
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 08:46
Samsung Electronics' operating profit more than tripled to a record high in the fourth quarter of 2025 as higher memory prices and robust demand for high-value products such as high bandwidth memory (HBM) boosted its semiconductor business.
The company announced Thursday that it posted 20.07 trillion won ($13.9 billion) in operating profit for the quarter, compared to 6.49 trillion won a year ago. Revenue rose 23.8 percent on year to 93.83 trillion won. Net profit came to 19.64 trillion won, up 153.3 percent from the same period in 2024.
Samsung attributed the record quarterly revenue and operating profit to stronger sales of high bandwidth memory and rising memory prices, which drove growth in its Device Solutions division, home to its semiconductor operations.
Revenue from the Device Experience division fell 8 percent from the previous quarter due to weaker effects from new smartphone model launches. However, revenue from the Device Solutions division rose 33 percent quarter on quarter, leading the overall improvement in earnings.
Operating profit for 2025 was 43.6 trillion won, up 33.2 percent from the previous year. Annual sales rose 10.9 percent to 333.6 trillion won.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
