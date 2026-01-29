Samyang Foods' sales exceed $1.4B in 2025 on Buldak spicy ramyeon

Samyang Foods, known for its globally popular Buldak spicy ramyeon, said Thursday its annual sales exceeded 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) for the first time since its founding in 2025, driven by strong demand for the Buldak series.Samyang Foods' sales jumped 36 percent to 2.35 trillion won last year from 1.72 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a press release.Since its launch in 2012, cumulative sales of Buldak ramyeon have exceeded 9 billion units, generating more than 5 trillion won in revenue. The product gained global attention after its extreme spiciness went viral in a food-eating challenge in 2014.To meet growing demand for Buldak products, Samyang said it has diversified its export markets, while expanding distribution channels in Europe and the United States.The company has also expanded its domestic production capacity, contributing to strong earnings performance, the release said. In July, it began construction of its first overseas production facility in China.Net profit jumped 43 percent to 387.56 billion won from 271.25 billion won, while operating profit surged 52 percent to 523.94 billion won from 344.56 billion won."This year, we will continue the growth trend by strengthening our production and distribution channels," the company said.Yonhap