 Samyang Foods' sales exceed $1.4B in 2025 on Buldak spicy ramyeon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samyang Foods' sales exceed $1.4B in 2025 on Buldak spicy ramyeon

Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 19:30
Samyang Food's instant noodle, or ramyeon, products are seen on display at a large supermarket in Seoul on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

Samyang Food's instant noodle, or ramyeon, products are seen on display at a large supermarket in Seoul on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

 
Samyang Foods, known for its globally popular Buldak spicy ramyeon, said Thursday its annual sales exceeded 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) for the first time since its founding in 2025, driven by strong demand for the Buldak series.
 
Samyang Foods' sales jumped 36 percent to 2.35 trillion won last year from 1.72 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a press release.
 

Related Article

Since its launch in 2012, cumulative sales of Buldak ramyeon have exceeded 9 billion units, generating more than 5 trillion won in revenue. The product gained global attention after its extreme spiciness went viral in a food-eating challenge in 2014.
 
To meet growing demand for Buldak products, Samyang said it has diversified its export markets, while expanding distribution channels in Europe and the United States.
 
The company has also expanded its domestic production capacity, contributing to strong earnings performance, the release said. In July, it began construction of its first overseas production facility in China.
 
Net profit jumped 43 percent to 387.56 billion won from 271.25 billion won, while operating profit surged 52 percent to 523.94 billion won from 344.56 billion won.
 
"This year, we will continue the growth trend by strengthening our production and distribution channels," the company said.

Yonhap
tags Samyang Food Korea

More in Industry

Samyang Foods' sales exceed $1.4B in 2025 on Buldak spicy ramyeon

Norway orders $2B artillery system from Hanwha Aerospace

Olive Better ups the ante with focus on wellness products

Posco Holdings looks to lithium, steel for rebound as profit slides 15% in 2025

Samsung beats estimates as 2025 profitability rises 33% on chip supercycle

Related Stories

Samyang Group to focus on 'specialty products'

Still hot

Companies aim to tap ramyeon's ever-growing popularity

Consumers make comparisons between Nissin Foods noodles, Samyang ramen

Samyang Group Honorary Chairman Kim Sang-ha dies at 95
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)