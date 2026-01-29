Stray Kids' Felix to continue as Gong Cha ambassador, partnership extended through 2026
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 09:50
Felix of Stray Kids is staying on as the face of Gong Cha Korea.
The bubble tea brand said Thursday that it has renewed its global ambassador contract with the singer through 2026, extending a partnership that delivered strong marketing results last year.
Since naming Felix its global ambassador in 2025, Gong Cha has seen sharp gains in brand awareness and online buzz, the company said, crediting his global popularity and visible affection for the brand.
The collaboration produced fan-friendly campaigns, including limited-edition merchandise that sold out quickly and voice guidance by Felix at in-store kiosks, a feature that proved popular with both fans and casual customers.
Sales followed the attention. Gong Cha’s Taro Jewelry Signature Milk Tea, inspired by Felix’s favorite drink, has sold an average of six cups a minute since its debut, turning it into a new best-seller.
The buzz spread beyond Korea as well with overseas fans posting photos and store visits on social media, boosting Gong Cha’s global profile.
With the renewed deal, the company plans to expand campaigns featuring Felix in major markets, including the United States, Japan and Australia.
“Felix has been a natural fit for our brand,” a Gong Cha Korea said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing this partnership around the world.”
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
