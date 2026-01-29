AI startup Upstage signs deal with Kakao to acquire portal Daum
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 18:36 Updated: 29 Jan. 2026, 18:45
AI startup Upstage on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kakao to acquire internet portal Daum through a share swap with Daum’s operator AXZ.
Upstage and Kakao said their boards approved the agreement at separate meetings earlier in the day, paving the way for a stock-for-stock transaction. Under the deal, Kakao will transfer its AXZ shares to Upstage in exchange for a stake in Upstage. AXZ is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Kakao.
The companies did not disclose the size or valuation of the stakes or a timeline for completion.
Kakao merged with Daum, the country's second-largest internet portal, in 2014. Daum completed administrative procedures to formally separate from Kakao as of Dec. 1, 2025, after which AXZ became the legal entity providing the portal’s services.
Kakao is the operator of Korea's most used messenger app, KakaoTalk, and also offers other services, including taxi-hailing and online banking.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
