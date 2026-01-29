Meanwhile : The 'Six Million Dollar Man' (KOR)

“Steve Austin, former astronaut. A man barely alive. Gentlemen, we can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was before.” After a catastrophic test flight accident, Steve Austin loses his left eye, right arm and both legs. Engineers give him a zoom lens eye, legs that can run at 60 miles an hour and a right arm stronger than a bulldozer. Thus is born “The Six Million Dollar Man” (1973).This science fiction series, broadcast in Korea for two years beginning in 1976 on Tongyang Broadcasting Company, or TBC, one of Korea’s leading private television networks in the 1970s, set children’s hearts racing. News reports occasionally followed of youngsters injured after jumping off walls while mimicking the hero. I was one of them. In the show, Austin’s superior, Director Oscar Goldman, serves as a command figure who shuttles between the White House and Congress to secure operational approval and funding.Indulging that memory and turning to the United States research and development system, the image comes into sharp focus. When federal agencies submit budget proposals, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Office of Management and Budget reconcile them according to policy priorities and guidance before sending them to the U.S. Congress. Decades of accumulated experience come to bear as Ph.D.-level program examiners, with careers spanning agencies, ministries and fields, review proposals across institutional boundaries. The future landscape embedded in such research and development (R&D) strategies is bound to be precise.Someone like me would never personally visit budget authorities. Yet I recently heard a sobering story. In the past, a single junior official on a roughly one-year rotation reportedly shouldered the practical task of coordinating budgets for 51 government-funded research institutes across the sciences and humanities. It makes one wonder whether this could really happen in a country that competes for first place in R&D investment as a share of GDP. Of course, that official relied on collective intelligence and expert judgment.The era of bulldozer-style, superhuman devotion is supposedly behind us. Still, on the ground, people are worn down by regulation and frequent evaluations. Strategies may change, but the underlying philosophy must stand firm. There is a need to rebuild outdated systems and overhaul the operating framework. It may be time to return to first principles and reconsider the command tower.“전 우주비행사 스티브 오스틴. 그는 우주 시험비행 도중 사고로 인하여 왼쪽 눈과 오른팔, 두 다리를 잃었다. 우리는 그에게 특수임무를 띠기 위해 눈에는 줌 렌즈를 달았고 다리는 시속 60마일을 달리게 했으며, 오른팔은 불도저를 능가하는 수퍼맨을 창조했다. 그 이름하여 600만 불의 사나이!”1976년부터 2년간 동양방송(TBC)에서 방영한 이 SF물은 뭇 아이들의 가슴을 설레게 했다. 주인공을 따라 담에서 뛰어내리다 다치는 일이 심심찮게 뉴스를 탔다. 필자도 그런 애였다. 극 중 그의 상관인 골드먼 국장은 작전과 예산 승인을 위해 백악관과 의회에 드나드는 사령탑이다. 잠시 추억에 잠겨 미국 연구개발(R&D) 체계를 들여다보니 그 그림이 참 선명하다. 연방기관이 예산안을 내면 백악관 과학기술정책실(OSTP)과 관리예산처(OMB)가 정책 우선순위와 지침에 따라 조율해 의회로 넘긴다. 그 안에 수백 명의 백악관 전문가가 날줄 씨줄로 일하는 장면이 보인다. 기관과 부처·분야 경계를 넘나드는 수십 년 경력 박사급 프로그램 심의관들의 축적된 경험은 여기서 빛을 발한다. 그같은 R&D 전략이 담는 미래 풍경은 정교할 수밖에 없다.필자 같은 사람이 예산 당국을 직접 찾을 일은 없다. 한데, 씁쓸한 얘기를 최근 들었다. 과거 순환근무 1년 안팎의 사무관 한 명이 51개 문·이과 정부 출연연 예산 조율 실무를 홀로 떠안았다는 거다. GDP 대비 R&D 투자 1위를 다투는 나라에서 벌어진 일이 맞나 싶다. 그는 물론 집단지성과 전문가들의 판단을 따랐다. 초인적 헌신에 불도저처럼 밀어붙이던 시대는 지났건만, 현장은 여전히 규제와 잦은 평가로 사람을 혹사시킨다. 전략은 변해도 철학은 굳게 서야 한다. 낙후된 시스템을 재건하고 운영체제도 정비할 필요가 있다. 사령탑에 관해 원점부터 재검토할 시간이 왔는지도 모른다.