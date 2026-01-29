Actors Choi Woo-shik, Jang Hye-jin on reuniting after 'Parasite' in upcoming film 'Number One' — in pictures

The cast of the film “Number One” poses for a photo during a press conference for the movie at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in central Seoul on Jan. 29. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Choi Woo-shik, Gong Seung-yeon and Jang Hye-jin and director Kim Tae-yong held a press conference at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in central Seoul on Thursday for the upcoming film “Number One,” a family-centered drama.
“Number One” follows Ha-min, a young man who is the only person able to see a number that decreases by one each time he eats his mother’s homemade food. When he realizes that his mother, Eun-sil, will die once the figure reaches zero, he does everything he can to prevent that from happening.
During the press conference, director Kim described the film as a project that encourages audiences to reflect on the value of life.
“Rather than being a story that simply passes for entertainment, I wanted this to be a film that stays in audience's hearts for a long time,” he said.
The film stars Choi as Ha-min and Jang as his mother, Eun-sil, marking their first reunion since working together in the Oscar-winning “Parasite” (2019), in which they left a strong impression on viewers thanks to their strong mother-son chemistry. Actor Gong appears as Ryeo-eun, Ha-min’s girlfriend.
Reflecting on working with Jang again, Choi said the experience felt more intimate this time.
“Unlike ‘Parasite,’ which leaned more heavily on an ensemble cast, this film allowed [me and Jang] to have deeper one-on-one emotional exchanges,” he said. “Because we already knew each other so well, there was no awkwardness. It felt natural and enjoyable.”
Jang added that playing Ha-min’s mother came easily due to the strong emotional connection she already felt with Choi.
“Woo-shik’s character reminded me so much of my own son — not just in appearance, but in personality. That made the emotions feel very real,” she said.
Delivering a warm and family-centered message, “Number One” is set to hit local theaters on Feb. 11 ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The following photos show the cast posing and answering questions from the media during the event.
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
