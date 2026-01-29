K-pop rockers FT Island renew contract with FNC Entertainment, marking 19 years together
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 14:02
- KIM JU-YEON
FT Island, a boy band that popularized the K-pop rock genre in Korea in the 2000s, has renewed its contract with agency FNC Entertainment as the group marks 19 tumultuous years since its debut.
The agency will create a “dedicated team” for FT Island and provide close support for the band's future activities, FNC Entertainment said while announcing the contract renewal on Thursday.
FNC Entertainment called the renewal especially meaningful as the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year since its founding in 2006, noting that FT Island has played a central role in its history and growth.
FT Island was the first group to debut under FNC Entertainment, setting the stage for the agency’s later rock bands such as CNBlue and N. Flying.
The band is known for hits like “Love Sick” (2007), “I Hope” (2009) and “Severely” (2012). It most recently released a series of digital singles under its “FTestination” project last year.
It found success in the Japanese market, one of the largest in the world, early in its career and has since released nine full length-albums there along with numerous other singles.
Led by frontman Lee Hong-ki, the band has seen numerous lineup changes since it debuted in 2007 with the album “Cheerful Sensibility.” It currently consists of vocalist Lee, bassist Lee Jae-jin and drummer Choi Min-hwan.
“We’re happy to continue working together, having built trust over the years by being a steady source of support for each other and truly understanding each other’s value,” FT Island said through the company's news release.
