Rookie boy band Nowz to release EP for Japan debut
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 14:38
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Rookie boy band Nowz will release an EP for its Japan debut on March 4, led by a lead track featuring rapper YRD Leo and Japanese versions of its previous songs, Cube Entertainment said Thursday.
The EP is titled "NOWZ."
Nowz's Japanese debut comes around two years after the band released its first music in Korea in April 2024. The band most recently released its third single, "Play Ball," in November of last year.
The five-track EP's lead song, "AMMO," is a "hard-hitting, dramatic hip-hop track" featuring Japanese rapper YRD Leo, Cube Entertainment said.
YRD Leo is best known in Korea for the song "Bye" (2021), which went viral on social media.
The other four songs will be Japanese recordings of "HomeRUN,” “Get Buck,” and “Run with me” from "Play Ball," as well as “Fly to the youth" from its first EP, released in 2025.
Nowz will hold live shows and fan events on March 5 and 6 at Tower Records Shibuya in Tokyo, followed by more fan events on March 7 and 8 at LaLaport Tokyo-Bay, to promote the EP's release.
Nowz made its debut as Nowadays before changing to its current name in June last year to "reset the band's identity." The "z" in the name symbolizes the infinite possibilities the band can show "now," according to the agency.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)