 Rookie boy band Nowz to release EP for Japan debut
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rookie boy band Nowz to release EP for Japan debut

Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 14:38
Boy band Nowz [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Nowz [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Rookie boy band Nowz will release an EP for its Japan debut on March 4, led by a lead track featuring rapper YRD Leo and Japanese versions of its previous songs, Cube Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The EP is titled "NOWZ."
 
Nowz's Japanese debut comes around two years after the band released its first music in Korea in April 2024. The band most recently released its third single, "Play Ball," in November of last year.
 

Related Article

 
The five-track EP's lead song, "AMMO," is a "hard-hitting, dramatic hip-hop track" featuring Japanese rapper YRD Leo, Cube Entertainment said.
 
YRD Leo is best known in Korea for the song "Bye" (2021), which went viral on social media.
 
The other four songs will be Japanese recordings of "HomeRUN,” “Get Buck,” and “Run with me” from "Play Ball," as well as “Fly to the youth" from its first EP, released in 2025.
 
Nowz will hold live shows and fan events on March 5 and 6 at Tower Records Shibuya in Tokyo, followed by more fan events on March 7 and 8 at LaLaport Tokyo-Bay, to promote the EP's release.
 
Nowz made its debut as Nowadays before changing to its current name in June last year to "reset the band's identity." The "z" in the name symbolizes the infinite possibilities the band can show "now," according to the agency.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags nowz cube entertainment

More in K-pop

Rookie boy band Nowz to release EP for Japan debut

K-pop rockers FT Island renew contract with FNC Entertainment, marking 19 years together

Stray Kids' 'God's Menu' hits record 500 million Spotify streams

Korea Music Data Summit set for Feb. 6 at Coex

Min Hee-jin’s team accuses NewJeans member’s relative of stock manipulation, tampering

Related Stories

Rookie boy band NOWZ aims to score home run with new single 'Play Ball'

Rebranded boy band NOWZ gets fired up with EP 'Ignition'

Lightsum to return with first music in 17 months in October

Rookie boy band Nowadays drops second single, asking 'Why Not?'

Cube’s new girl group is named Lightsum

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)