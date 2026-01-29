Stray Kids 'God's Menu' hits record 500 million Spotify streams
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 12:06
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Stray Kids’ “God’s Menu” (2020) reached 500 million streams on Spotify, becoming the first song by a fourth-generation K-pop boy band to hit the milestone, the group's agency JYP Entertainment announced on Thursday.
The title track “God’s Menu,” is from Stray Kids’ first full-length album "Go Live" (2020). Members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, who form the group’s in-house producing unit 3RACHA, wrote and composed the song.
The achievement adds another first for the group, which recently became the first fourth-generation K-pop boy group to surpass 1.5 billion Spotify streams with a single album through the expanded release of "In Life" (2020).
Fourth-generation boy groups refer to groups that debuted in the late 2010s and early 2020s, with Stray Kids having made its debut in 2018.
The group will travel around the world for music festivals this year, heading to the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 6 and Rock in Rio in Brazil on Sept. 11.
