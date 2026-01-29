Actor Bae Doo-na to serve on jury of 76th Berlin International Film Festival
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 15:22
Korean actor Bae Doo-na has been appointed to the jury of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, which opens on Feb. 12 in Berlin.
The festival's organizing committee announced the seven-member jury lineup on Wednesday, describing Bae as “one of Korea’s most celebrated actors” who “has been honored with numerous prestigious awards.”
The committee noted that Bae gained international recognition through the Wachowski sisters’ “Cloud Atlas” (2012), “Jupiter Ascending” (2015) and the Netflix series “Sense8” (2015-2018).
“[Bae] further demonstrated her versatility in ‘A Girl at My Door’ (2014) by July Jung, and ‘Broker’ (2022) by Hirokazu Kore-eda,” the committee said. “Soon, she will be seen in the sci-fi comedy ‘Alpha Gang’ directed by David and Nathan Zellner, scheduled for release in 2026.”
This marks the third time a Korean filmmaker or actor has been chosen as a jury member for the festival. Actor Lee Young-ae served on the panel in 2006, and director Bong Joon-ho did so in 2015.
Bae will join American director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nepalese director Min Bahadur Bham and others to select the winners in the competition section, including the top prize, the Golden Bear.
The jury will be chaired by renowned German director Wim Wenders, best known for films such as “Wings of Desire” (1987) and “Paris, Texas” (1984).
This year’s competition lineup includes 22 titles, among them “Queen at Sea,” directed by Lance Hammer and starring Juliette Binoche.
Several Korean films have been invited to various sections. Director Hong Sang-soo’s latest work, “The Day She Returns,” was selected for the Panorama section, while Chung Ji-young’s “My Name” was invited to the Forum section.
Director Yoo Jae-in’s debut feature “En Route To” (2025) was selected for the Generation 14plus section, which highlights coming-of-age films.
Notably, this marks the seventh consecutive year that director Hong has been invited to the Berlin International Film Festival, following “The Woman Who Ran” (2020), “Introduction” (2021), “The Novelist’s Film” (2022), “In Water” (2023), “A Traveler’s Needs” (2024) and “What Does That Nature Say to You” (2025).
The 76th Berlin International Film Festival will run through Feb. 22 in Berlin, Germany.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)