'Once We Were Us' tops weekend box office for 3rd week

Longtime festivalgoers say the final Sundance in Utah may also be their last

Director Chang Hang-jun reimagines 'weak' young king's tragic tale in 'The King’s Warden'

'Skin and bones': Actor Park Ji-hoon takes on physical transformation for historical film 'The King's Warden'

Actor Bae Doo-na to serve on jury of 76th Berlin International Film Festival

Related Stories

Hong Sang-soo’s 'The Novelist’s Film' to compete at Berlin International Film Festival

Hong Sang-soo's 'What Does That Nature Say To You' invited to Berlin International Film Festival

Hong Sang-soo gets seventh invite to Berlin International Film Festival for 'A Traveler’s Needs'

Bae Doo-na shows off her cheerful side in upcoming disaster comedy 'Virus'

Kim Min-hee wins best performance award at Locarno film festival for 'By the Stream'