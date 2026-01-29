'Skin and bones': Actor Park Ji-hoon takes on physical transformation for historical film 'The King's Warden'
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 13:42
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
A character's plight can be expressed on screen through movement, facial expressions or tone of voice. But sometimes, the body itself tells the story more powerfully than its actions. For his role as King Danjong (r. 1452-1455), the tragic young royal stripped of his throne during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), actor Park Ji-hoon lost 15 kilograms (33 pounds) and endured shoots without even a sip of water. The actor used his own physical deterioration to convincingly portray the helpless reality of a leader reduced to nothing in the film “The King’s Warden."
“The first thing that I had to do was lose weight,” said Park during an interview with reporters at a cafe in central Seoul on Tuesday.
“Rather than just looking worn down, I wanted people to see me as nothing more than just skin and bones. Not simply thin, but someone who looked deeply pitiful.”
“To achieve that, I survived by eating just a single apple slice,” he added. “And during shoots, I tried to drink as little water as possible because I wanted my voice to sound dry and brittle.”
Born in 1441, King Danjong was the grandson of King Sejong (r. 1418–1450), one of Korea’s most revered kings, and the son of King Munjong (r. 1450-1452). Despite his royal lineage, his life was tragically short. He ascended to the throne at just 10 years old, only to be dethroned by his uncle, exiled and killed six years later.
Directed by Chang Hang-jun, the historical film is set in 1457, the last year of King Danjong’s life. It follows Eom Heung-do, the chief of a poverty-stricken rural village, who invites a high-ranking exile to revive his community, only to discover the man is the dethroned king. The story centers on the evolving relationship and mutual growth between Heung-do and the exiled king. Alongside Park, the cast includes veteran actor Yoo Hae-jin, who plays Heung-do, as well as Yoo Ji-tae and Jeon Mi-do.
Knowing King Danjong's tragic story, Park admitted that he was hesitant to accept the role when it was first offered to him.
“To be honest, it weighed down on me quite a bit,” he said. “I tend to second-guess my acting, so I had a lot of doubts about whether I could truly handle his emotions.”
Park added that he also “felt sorry” for the character and wasn’t able to decide on whether he would take the role until his fourth meeting with director Chang. It was Chang who encouraged him to take the part.
“When I was struggling under that pressure, Chang said to me at our fourth meeting, ‘Ji-hoon, you’re the only one who can play King Danjong,’” Park recalled. “After he said that, I got in the car and went home thinking, ‘Maybe I can do this. Maybe it’s okay to take on the challenge.’ That’s how I eventually overcame the pressure and decided to go for it.”
In the early part of the film, King Danjong witnesses the deaths of his people, leaving him in a deep well of depression. Park thoroughly conveys the lonely, helpless emotions of King Danjong, which he said he had put a lot of thought into.
“While going through the script, I think I'd spent a lot of time trying to figure out the details of his sadness,” Park said. “I felt like I had to portray a more isolated and powerless kind of sorrow, like being at the very bottom of a cliff.”
The story grows even more emotional when King Danjong is sentenced to death. The night before his execution, he meets Heung-do in a room for their final conversation, which includes a particularly challenging request. Park recalled the intensity of filming that scene.
"That day, Yoo Hae-jin wouldn't look at me before the shoot, and I immediately knew why,” Park said. “I knew that if he had seen me, it could break his emotional arc, so I stayed back. As I waited for the scene in the room, the door opened and he stepped in. Even though it was just a rehearsal, it felt incredible.”
Calling the scene “one of the most unforgettable moments” he’s ever experienced as an actor, Park added that he cried so much while performing that his chest actually hurt.
Park is also known as a member of the K-pop project band Wanna One. The band recently announced its reunion seven years after its disbandment.
“I realized there are still people who support us,” Park said.
“So, I really felt like I had to do something for them and for the fans who have been waiting. I wasn’t the one who organized it, but it was the older members who suggested that we should get together, and I happily agreed. I really want to thank Sung-woon and Min-hyun for starting it.”
The film "The King's Warden" is set to be released on Feb. 4.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)