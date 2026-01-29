Seohyun of Girls' Generation addresses persistence, privilege with violin performance
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 17:00
[INTERVIEW]
Seohyun, the famed singer and actor from Girls' Generation, picked up her violin for the first time in decades after learning the instrument for four years as a child. Now five months into her re-found hobby, Seohyun is set to perform Vittorio Monti’s “Csardas” (1904) with an orchestra. Celebrity privilege? She doesn't think so.
Seohyun will perform at Lotte Concert Hall on March 13 with the amateur orchestra Sol Philharmonic, marking her debut as a violinist in a public performance. News of her performance drew criticism of celebrity privilege, but Seohyun is adamant that this is an opportunity for amateur performers in classical music to show their talent.
“I hope the audience enjoys seeing the sincerity behind my efforts,” Seohyun said in a written interview with the JoongAng Ilbo.
“Though classical performance and being a dance-pop singer are completely different fields, the intense preparation that goes into any performance is essentially the same,” she said. “And I think I’ll keep challenging myself.”
The idea of joining the performance came from her teacher, violinist Kim Hyun-jung, who suggested she take part despite the technical difficulty of the piece, challenging even for seasoned amateurs. Though Seohyun hesitated at first, Kim encouraged her by saying she could help bring visibility to the spirit of amateur performances.
However, news of Seohyun's debut sparked debate online, with some criticizing her limited experience and others defending the performance as a celebration of amateur musicianship and artistic passion.
The following are edited excerpts from the written interview with Seohyun and the JoongAng Ilbo in which the singer explained her long-lost passion for the instrument, as well as her thoughts on the backlash.
Q. This is quite an unexpected move. How did you come to decide on performing?
A. Classical music was my first love. My mother ran a piano school when I was a child, and I even dreamed of becoming a pianist. In a way, I’ve come full circle and returned to that love.
Why classical music?
Two years ago, I watched pianist Yunchan Lim perform and was deeply moved. I bought sheet music for pieces I wanted to play and threw myself into practice — Mozart’s Sonata No. 9 (1803), Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 (1800), Chopin’s variations on “La ci darem la mano” (1718). I’d start practicing in the morning and suddenly it would be night. I once played so much — 10 hours a day — that I developed inflammation in all 10 fingers.
How is your condition now?
I’m trying not to let passion override caution. I now set alarms to practice in 30-minute blocks with scheduled breaks. Still, I feel pain when I bend my fingers, so I use a brace on the second finger of my left hand — my own idea to minimize strain outside practice hours.
What draws you to the violin?
Honesty. The instrument is incredibly sensitive to temperature and humidity. Some days the sound feels muffled — I wonder if the instrument is feeling sad. Other days, it produces a piercing tone — and I think it must be angry. Like soothing a baby, I have to focus entirely on the instrument’s condition.
Why choose such a difficult piece?
It’s truly a major challenge. You can’t perform this piece without courage. But if I’m going to take the stage, I want to do it with a piece I truly love.
What do you say to critics who call this celebrity privilege?
The beauty of an amateur performance is that anyone can participate if they’re willing. I may not be perfect, but I’m giving my best to deliver sincerity through the performance. I think this opportunity has helped raise awareness that amateur orchestras and concerts like this even exist. If my challenge helps others feel closer to classical music, that’s already meaningful.
What’s your goal for the concert?
That the happiness and passion my fellow musicians and I feel through music reaches the audience. Music gives me peace more than anything else. Life only happens once — I want to live every moment with sincerity, fully committed to the things I love.
