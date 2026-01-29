Actors Shin Eun-soo, Yoo Seon-ho in a relationship, Shin's agency says
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 15:38 Updated: 29 Jan. 2026, 15:42
Korean actors Shin Eun-soo, known for the romantic comedy "Love Untangled" (2025), and Yoo Seon-ho, who rose to prominence as a contestant on the second season of "Produce 101" (2017), have been dating for three months, Shin’s agency said on Thursday.
The actors began a romantic relationship after first meeting at a gathering of mutual acquaintances, Shin’s agency, Management Soop, said.
Shin made her acting debut in 2016 in the film "Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned," starring Gang Dong-won, following training as a K-pop trainee at JYP Entertainment. She gained attention for her performance despite her young age and has since appeared in movies including "Tastes of Horror" (2023) and voiced characters in the animated film "The Shower" (2017). Her television credits include tvN's "Twinkling Watermelon" (2023) and Disney+'s "Light Shop" (2024).
Yoo first gained public recognition in 2017 as a trainee on the second season of Mnet’s audition program, "Produce 101." He made his acting debut later that year through the web drama "Mischievous Detectives" and began his music career in 2018 with the release of his debut mini album "Spring, Seonho."
He has since focused on acting, appearing in television series such as MBC's "The Story of Park's Marriage Contract" (2023-24) and Netflix's "Under the Queen's Umbrella" (2022).
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
