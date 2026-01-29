Park Bo-gum opens hair salon in rural Korea for new reality show 'The Village Barber'
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 16:18
- KIM JI-YE
Actor Park Bo-gum returns to the small screen as a barber opening a hair salon in a rural village in tvN’s latest variety show, “The Village Barber.”
Produced by Son Su-jung, the program follows Park as he runs a small countryside salon along with his close friends, actors Lee Sang-yi and Kwak Dong-yeon. In the show, Park takes charge of haircuts and styling, Lee handles customer service and nail care and Kwak looks after the food.
Though the show may appear to be a peaceful program about life in a quiet rural area, producer Son emphasized that such an assumption is “far from the truth.”
“The show is packed with dopamine,” said producer Son during the show’s online press conference held on Thursday. “There’s a burst of dopamine that comes from all the chaos with the villagers, and another kind when the three are simply together.”
Park is also well known for having served as a military barber during his mandatory military service, earning a barber’s license in the process. Though he had experience cutting men’s hair, Park said he further sharpened his skills for the show by preparing for a hairstyling license and learning how to style women’s hair. Using his skills, he even cut Son’s hair, and the hair of many other staff members.
With a day left until its release, both the cast and producer described the show as a heartwarming watch for the winter season.
“If I had to describe the show in one word, it would be ondol [traditional Korean floor heating system],” Park said, referring to the warmth the show brings. “I hope families can sit together, warm and cozy, in front of the TV and enjoy the show.”
The tvN show “The Village Barber” premieres Friday at 8:40 p.m. and will air every Friday.
