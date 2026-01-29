Fuel spill reported at U.S. air base in Gunsan, probe underway

A fuel spill occurred at a U.S. air base in Gunsan, North Jeolla, earlier this week, prompting an investigation to determine its exact cause, the U.S. Air Force said Thursday.The spill was detected by airmen from the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kunsan Air Base on Monday, who took immediate response measures, the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a release."There is no threat to drinking water, as it is supplied from an off-base source, and [we] do not anticipate any immediate risk to the health or safety of on base or surrounding off-base communities," it said."Our teams will continue to monitor the site as restoration efforts continue," the Air Force unit said, adding the contaminants are currently contained to the immediate site.Yonhap