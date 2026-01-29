 Fuel spill reported at U.S. air base in Gunsan, probe underway
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Fuel spill reported at U.S. air base in Gunsan, probe underway

Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 11:58
This file footage, provided by Yonhap News Television, shows the entrance of the Kunsan Air Base in the city of Gunsan, North Jeolla. [YONHAP]

This file footage, provided by Yonhap News Television, shows the entrance of the Kunsan Air Base in the city of Gunsan, North Jeolla. [YONHAP]

 
A fuel spill occurred at a U.S. air base in Gunsan, North Jeolla, earlier this week, prompting an investigation to determine its exact cause, the U.S. Air Force said Thursday.
 
The spill was detected by airmen from the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kunsan Air Base on Monday, who took immediate response measures, the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a release.
 

Related Article

"There is no threat to drinking water, as it is supplied from an off-base source, and [we] do not anticipate any immediate risk to the health or safety of on base or surrounding off-base communities," it said.
 
"Our teams will continue to monitor the site as restoration efforts continue," the Air Force unit said, adding the contaminants are currently contained to the immediate site.

Yonhap
tags Fuel Spill Korea United States Army

More in Defense

Fuel spill reported at U.S. air base in Gunsan, probe underway

Korea's advanced radar for KF-21 fighter jets enters testing phase

UNC officials blast proposed DMZ access bills as 'completely at odds' with Armistice Agreement

UNC says pending bills to ease DMZ access 'completely at odds' with armistice

Korean military aircraft receives logistical support from Japanese counterpart for first time

Related Stories

Foreign minister Cho says U.S. troops in South Korea to remain as is amid drawdown reports

Soldiers practice retrieving supplies from U.S. aircraft

Washington lifts restrictions on fuel for Seoul's rockets

Seoul official to urge U.S. to swiftly implement efforts allowing Korea to enrich uranium, reprocess spent fuel

Large-scale Korean-U.S. live-fire exercises underway near DMZ
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)