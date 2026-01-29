 Korea's advanced radar for KF-21 fighter jets enters testing phase
Korea's advanced radar for KF-21 fighter jets enters testing phase

Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 11:50
This photo, provided by the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) on Jan. 29, shows a model of an active electronically scanned array radar to be developed for deployment on KF-21 fighter jets. [YONHAP]

A state defense development agency said Thursday it will launch a testing phase for an advanced radar system under development for installations on KF-21 fighter jets in a bid to enable air, ground and maritime missions.
 
The announcement was made as the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) held a meeting to launch the evaluation phase for the active electronically scanned array radar, along with the Ministry of National Defense, the state arms procurement agency and other relevant agencies.
 

The new radar system can detect and track targets on land or sea in both air-to-surface and air-to-sea modes, and the ADD seeks to integrate it in the homegrown KF-21 fighter jets by December 2028.
 
Once the testing is completed and the KF-21 fighter jets are equipped with the radar system, all-weather, multipurpose missions involving air, ground and sea will become possible.
 
The air-to-air mode, which has already been through the test phase, is expected to be applied to the KF-21 jets later this year.

Yonhap
tags KF-21 Korea Fighter jet

Korea's advanced radar for KF-21 fighter jets enters testing phase

