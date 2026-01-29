 Norway orders $2B artillery system from Hanwha Aerospace
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 19:30
This undated file photo shows the corporate logo of Hanwha Group. [YONHAP]

The Norwegian government said on Thursday it has signed a $2 billion contract to buy long-range artillery systems from Korean defense group Hanwha Aerospace as the NATO country seeks to boost its deterrence against Russia.
 
European countries are in the midst of hiking defense spending, under pressure to do so by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and unnerved by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
 

Related Article

Hanwha Aerospace's Chunmoo artillery system competed for the Norwegian army contract with U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.
 
"Hanwha will deliver launch units and training materials in 2028 and 2029, and missiles in 2030 and 2031," Norway's defense minister, Tore Sandvik, said in a statement.
 
Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, says the war in Ukraine has shown that long-range artillery is essential on the modern battlefield.

Reuters
tags hanwha aerospace contract norway defense

