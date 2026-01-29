Cold snap forecast to ease this weekend, but dry weather to persist
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 17:45
A cold snap that has gripped Korea for more than a week is expected to ease starting this weekend, though subzero temperatures will persist through Friday.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Thursday, the cold air mass that has driven the extended freeze is gradually moving east. As milder westerly winds begin to flow in from the edge of a high-pressure system over southern China, temperatures are forecast to rise steadily this weekend and return to seasonal norms next week.
Daytime temperatures on Thursday remained below freezing in many central regions, including Seoul, which recorded minus 1.2 degrees Celsius (30 degrees Fahrenheit). As of 3:30 p.m., cold wave warnings were in effect for northern Gyeonggi, Gangwon and northern North Chungcheong, and advisories remained in place for parts of Seoul and North Gyeongsang.
The cold is expected to peak on Friday, with morning lows ranging from minus 17 to minus 2 degrees Celsius and daytime highs between minus 4 and 6 degrees Celsius, similar to or slightly colder than Thursday.
Cold wave alerts will likely be lifted around Saturday, with morning lows forecast to range from minus 16 to minus 3 degrees Celsius and highs reaching 0 to 8 degrees Celsius. Sunday’s temperatures are expected to be between minus 13 and minus 1 degrees Celsius in the morning and 0 to 8 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. By Monday, temperatures are forecast to rise to minus 7 to 9 degrees Celsius in the morning and 1 to 9 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.
While temperatures may rise, dry weather is expected to continue. Due to dominating westerly winds, eastern regions, including the east coast and North and South Gyeongsang, are likely to remain very dry. Westerly winds tend to dry out as they pass over mountains. Dry weather advisories have been in place for more than 30 days in areas such as the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang and Daegu. As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, advisories were in effect for Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon as well.
Precipitation has also been minimal this month. As of Tuesday, the national average accumulated precipitation, excluding Jeju Island, was 4.3 millimeters (1.7 inches), the third-lowest on record for the period since nationwide monitoring began in 1973.
However, snow is forecast for areas west of the Baekdu-daegan mountain range, including central regions, during two rounds of low-pressure systems. Light snow is expected along the west coast early on Sunday morning, but heavier snowfall may hit the Seoul metropolitan area between Sunday night and Monday morning, with westerly winds contributing to accumulation. Depending on the path of the low-pressure systems, precipitation could cover Jeolla and Jeju.
The KMA warned that even as temperatures rise, dry conditions are likely to persist in eastern regions and urged the public to take precautions against wildfires and other fire hazards.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHAE HYE-SEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)