 Footage showing North's defense minister tapping Kim Jong-un's daughter draws scrutiny
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Footage showing North's defense minister tapping Kim Jong-un's daughter draws scrutiny

Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 10:35
Defense Minister No Kwang-chol taps Kim Ju-ae on the back in a footage shared by North Korea state media. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Defense Minister No Kwang-chol taps Kim Ju-ae on the back in a footage shared by North Korea state media. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Footage aired by North Korean state media has drawn attention after it showed Defense Minister No Kwang-chol briefly touching the back of Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during a site visit earlier this month.
 
Daily NK Japan, a North Korea–focused outlet, revisited the footage in an article published Sunday, describing the gesture as potentially “disrespectful” given the country’s rigid protocols surrounding the ruling family. 
 

Related Article

 
"Physical contact with a member of the ruling family by a nonrelative remains extremely rare in North Korea," Koh Young-ki, editor-in-chief of Daily NK Japan, wrote. "It could be regarded as disrespectful." 
 
The footage came from a site visit on Jan. 5, when Kim Jong-un inspected the construction site of the overseas military operations martyrs’ memorial, a monument honoring North Korean troops deployed to Russia.
 
During the visit, Kim Ju-ae participated in a tree-planting event alongside her father while holding a shovel. Kim Jong-un’s wife Ri Sol-ju, his sister Kim Yo-jong and Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui also joined the event.
 
Video footage showed Kim Jong-un working with a shovel while Kim Ju-ae stood behind him. At that moment, Defense Minister No approached Kim Ju-ae, lightly tapped her on the back twice and gestured for her to step forward.
 
Ri, who observed the scene from behind, then moved closer to Kim Ju-ae. In a subsequent shot, Kim Ju-ae moved near Kim Jong-un and joined the tree-planting.
 
"Kim Jong-un repeatedly reviews footage from official events and strictly monitors the attitudes and conduct of senior officials afterward," Koh said. “There have been numerous cases in the past in which officials were reportedly executed for inappropriate behavior, including falling asleep during meetings. 
 
“Defectors with senior-level experience and intelligence officials believe the footage could affect No Kwang-chol’s standing if internal censors flag it as problematic ahead of a party congress." 
 
Kim Ju-ae also drew attention earlier this month during a New Year’s Day event, where she appeared alongside Kim Jong-un and her mother. During the event, she stood up and kissed Kim Jong-un on the cheek, a gesture that has fueled analysis that she could emerge as a leading successor candidate.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Kim Ju-ae Kim Jong-un Daily NK Japan

More in North Korea

Footage showing North's defense minister tapping Kim Jong-un's daughter draws scrutiny

UN special rapporteur on North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next week

North Korea assesses last year's agricultural output as 'proud outcome' ahead of party congress

New Iranian ambassador to North Korea takes office after presenting credentials

South Korea confirms talks with U.S., Japan over North Korea missile launch

Related Stories

North Korean leader attends factory opening ceremony with daughter Kim Ju-ae beside him

Is she North Korea's next heir? Kim Ju-ae's increasing exposure suggests so.

Kim Ju-ae being groomed to lead a brutal regime

Speculation grows around Kim Ju-ae's role in North Korean succession

Kim Jong-un’s daughter: Heir or regime icon?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)