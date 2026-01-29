 New Iranian ambassador to North Korea takes office after presenting credentials
New Iranian ambassador to North Korea takes office after presenting credentials

Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 08:53
A huge Iranian national flag hangs from the wall of a mosque, which was damaged by fire during recent anti-government protests, in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 21. [EPA/YONHAP]

A huge Iranian national flag hangs from the wall of a mosque, which was damaged by fire during recent anti-government protests, in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 21. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Iran's new ambassador to North Korea has taken office after presenting his letter of credence, the North's state media reported Thursday.
 
Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the standing committee of North Korea's parliament, received the credentials of new Iranian Ambassador Abbas Talebifar, sent by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Choe and Talebifar subsequently held talks, with Vice Foreign Minister Pak Sang-gil and members of the Iranian Embassy also in attendance, the KCNA said.
 
North Korea and Iran have traditionally maintained close ties rooted in their shared antagonism toward the United States, and have been suspected of illicit cooperation in ballistic missile and nuclear technology.
 
Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, both countries have supplied weapons to Russia, further cementing their military and economic ties.

Yonhap
