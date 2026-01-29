North Korea assesses last year's agricultural output as 'proud outcome' ahead of party congress

North Korea has held a Cabinet meeting to assess last year's agricultural output and resolve to meet this year's production target, the North's main newspaper said Thursday, as the country is preparing for a key party congress.The 2025 agriculture assessment meeting was held virtually from Tuesday to Wednesday and overseen by Premier Pak Thae-song, party secretary Jo Yong-won and Vice Premier Ri Chol-man, who also serves as chair of the agricultural committee, according to the Rodong Sinmun.The daily publication is North Korea's most widely read newspaper and is published by the ruling party.The meeting brought together agricultural officials from the ruling party, the Cabinet, as well as from cities, provinces and counties across the country.The KCNA quoted Ri as reporting to the meeting that the country saw "a step forward" in fulfilling its grain production target last year thanks to the adoption of scientific crop placement, new agricultural methods and other advanced technologies.Ri described the result as a "proud outcome brought about by the efforts and struggle of agricultural workers," while presenting details of the task of meeting this year's grain production target and instructing officials to expand the use of agricultural machinery and draw up measures to respond to abnormal climate conditions.The newspaper said the meeting helped renew the agricultural sectors' determination and spur innovative changes and tangible results in this year's agricultural work.The event, which precedes the first party congress in five years expected in February, appears aimed at publicizing the agricultural achievements over the past five years and drumming up production for this year.Yonhap