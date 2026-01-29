 UN special rapporteur on North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next week
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 09:37
This file photo shows Elizabeth Salmon, the United Nations special rapporteur for North Korean human rights, in Sept. 2023 during her visit to South Korea. [YONHAP]

United Nations Special Rapporteur on North Korean human rights Elizabeth Salmon will visit South Korea next week to hold meetings with government officials, activists and North Korean defectors, a UN office said Thursday.
 
During her visit from Monday to next Friday, Salmon will meet government officials, civic groups and North Korean defectors and hold a press conference Friday, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Drawing on the results from her upcoming visit, Salmon will present her annual report to the Human Rights Council in March and to the General Assembly in September, the office said.

